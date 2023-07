Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pine Hill Honey at BN7 ; rated on July 14

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Petes Haven at Unit 8, Meridian Centre, Meridian Way; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Age UK (Lewes House of Friendship) at 208 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 11

• Rated 5: The Old School House Nursery at The Old School House, De Montfort Road, Lewes; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: The Gatehouse Tea Garden at BN25; rated on July 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Halfway Hut at Mid Sussex Golf Club, Spatham Lane, Westmeston; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 165a South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Himalaya at BN10; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Peacehaven Horticultural Society at Meridian Centre, Meridian Way, Peacehaven; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Dirty treats at BN9 ; rated on June 28

• Rated 4: Deep Thatch Cottage at BN7 ; rated on June 16

• Rated 4: Preserved By Jay at BN8 ; rated on June 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Gardeners Arms at 46 Cliffe High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad