Food hygiene ratings handed to five Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Seaford WI at Claremont Hall, Brooklyn Road, Seaford; rated on September 1

    • Rated 5: Each Peach Forest School at Grays Nursery Annexe, Railway Road, Newhaven; rated on July 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Jolly Sportsman at Chapel Lane, East Chiltington, East Sussex; rated on July 18

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Lotus House at 41 Hillside Avenue, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 28

    • Rated 4: The Happy Chef at 19 Claremont Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 28