Food hygiene ratings handed to five Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Seaford WI at Claremont Hall, Brooklyn Road, Seaford; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: Each Peach Forest School at Grays Nursery Annexe, Railway Road, Newhaven; rated on July 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Sportsman at Chapel Lane, East Chiltington, East Sussex; rated on July 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Lotus House at 41 Hillside Avenue, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 28
• Rated 4: The Happy Chef at 19 Claremont Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on July 28