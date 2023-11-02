BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Subway at 16 Eastgate Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: SJ Bakes at BN8 ; rated on October 18

    • Rated 4: Net Werks at 4 Fisher Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on September 27

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Bull at BN6 ; rated on October 12