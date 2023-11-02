Food hygiene ratings handed to four Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Subway at 16 Eastgate Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: SJ Bakes at BN8 ; rated on October 18
• Rated 4: Net Werks at 4 Fisher Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on September 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Bull at BN6 ; rated on October 12