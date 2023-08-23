BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Greyfriars Court at Court Road, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Rights of Man at 179 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 18

• Rated 3: The Five Bells at Chailey Green Road, Chailey Green, East Sussex; rated on July 18