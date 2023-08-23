Food hygiene ratings handed to three Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Greyfriars Court at Court Road, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Rights of Man at 179 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex; rated on July 18
• Rated 3: The Five Bells at Chailey Green Road, Chailey Green, East Sussex; rated on July 18