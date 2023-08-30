BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cafe Direct, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Cafe, Sussex Innovation Centre, Science Park Square was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.

And Massala Bytes, a takeaway at 6 Claremont Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given a score of three on July 25.