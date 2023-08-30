Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe Direct, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Cafe, Sussex Innovation Centre, Science Park Square was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.
And Massala Bytes, a takeaway at 6 Claremont Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given a score of three on July 25.