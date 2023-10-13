Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Ram Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Street, Firle, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.
And Papachino's Cafe's Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Martello Kiosk, Esplanade, Seaford was also given a score of four on September 7.