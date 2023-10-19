Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Cock, at Old Uckfield Road, Ringmer, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 13.
And The Green Man, at Lewes Road, Ringmer, East Sussex was given a score of zero on September 13.
It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.