Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caccia & Tails, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Charleston Farm, Eastbourne Road, Firle was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And Atlantikos Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 84 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, East Sussex was also given a score of four on September 20.