NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitty Witch Bakehouse at BN8 ; rated on June 15

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: St George's Park at Community Building, Maes Court St Georges Park, Ditchling Road; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Helen's Pantry at BN25; rated on June 12

    • Rated 5: Myriam Isabelle Murray at BN7 ; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Peacehaven & Telscombe Access Group at Community Centre, Meridian Centre, Greenwich Way; rated on May 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Union Club at 1 Stafford Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on June 15

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Fire House Pizza at 420 South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex; rated on June 6

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: The Best Fish & Chips at 149 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on May 30