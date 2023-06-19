Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitty Witch Bakehouse at BN8 ; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: St George's Park at Community Building, Maes Court St Georges Park, Ditchling Road; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Helen's Pantry at BN25; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Myriam Isabelle Murray at BN7 ; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Peacehaven & Telscombe Access Group at Community Centre, Meridian Centre, Greenwich Way; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Union Club at 1 Stafford Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fire House Pizza at 420 South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex; rated on June 6

