Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kitty Witch Bakehouse at BN8 ; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: St George's Park at Community Building, Maes Court St Georges Park, Ditchling Road; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Helen's Pantry at BN25; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Myriam Isabelle Murray at BN7 ; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Peacehaven & Telscombe Access Group at Community Centre, Meridian Centre, Greenwich Way; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Union Club at 1 Stafford Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on June 15
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fire House Pizza at 420 South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, East Sussex; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Best Fish & Chips at 149 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on May 30