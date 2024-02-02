Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lewes establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: C.A.T.S. Club at Clubhouse, Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: The View at Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road, Seaford; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Gradwell Park Cafe & Shop at Chase House, 18 Gradwell End, South Chailey; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: The Grumpy Chef Ltd at 4 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Abergavenny Arms at Newhaven Road, Rodmell, East Sussex; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Seaford Golf Club at 111 Firle Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: The Cuckmere Inn at Eastbourne Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: