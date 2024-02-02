Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: C.A.T.S. Club at Clubhouse, Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: The View at Seaford Head Golf Course, Southdown Road, Seaford; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Gradwell Park Cafe & Shop at Chase House, 18 Gradwell End, South Chailey; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: The Grumpy Chef Ltd at 4 Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Abergavenny Arms at Newhaven Road, Rodmell, East Sussex; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Seaford Golf Club at 111 Firle Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: The Cuckmere Inn at Eastbourne Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Superfry Fish & Chips at 3 Avis Parade Shops, Old Avis Road, Newhaven; rated on January 25