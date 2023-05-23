Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brewster's Coffee Co at Tollgate, Eastbourne Road, Firle; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Ringmer Cafe & Bistro at 58 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, East Sussex; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Alli's Cafe at Escc Western Area Depot, The Broyle, Ringmer; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: The Nutmeg Tree at 4-8 West Street, Ditchling, East Sussex; rated on May 10
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco Stores Ltd, Brooks Road, Lewes; rated on May 4