Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: NIPPERS, East Side at Social Centre, Norton Terrace, Newhaven; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Downsview Farm (Mobile Vehicle) at Downsview Farm, Laughton Road, Ringmer; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: On The Sweeter Side at BN7 ; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Mercread Youth Centre at Mercread Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on May 22