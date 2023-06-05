Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: NIPPERS, East Side at Social Centre, Norton Terrace, Newhaven; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Downsview Farm (Mobile Vehicle) at Downsview Farm, Laughton Road, Ringmer; rated on May 25
• Rated 5: On The Sweeter Side at BN7 ; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Mercread Youth Centre at Mercread Road, Seaford, East Sussex; rated on May 22
It means that of Lewes's 345 similar establishments with ratings, 285 (83%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.