Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Zorba Meze & Grill, at Unit 2, The Old Courthouse, Friars Walk was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.
And La Baguette Shop, at 31 High Street, Newhaven, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 1.
It means that of Lewes's 336 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.