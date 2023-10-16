BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Lewes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lewes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Zorba Meze & Grill, at Unit 2, The Old Courthouse, Friars Walk was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And La Baguette Shop, at 31 High Street, Newhaven, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 1.

It means that of Lewes's 336 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.