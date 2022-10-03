Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Lewes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Flower Moon Cakes and Bakes at BN9 ; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Guns N Posies Bakery at Unit 1 Tractor Barn, Swanborough Farm, Swanborough Drove; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: For The Love Of Truffles at BN25; rated on April 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd at The Ship Hotel, 6 High Street, Newhaven; rated on September 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 200 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on August 17