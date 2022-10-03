Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Flower Moon Cakes and Bakes at BN9 ; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Guns N Posies Bakery at Unit 1 Tractor Barn, Swanborough Farm, Swanborough Drove; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: For The Love Of Truffles at BN25; rated on April 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd at The Ship Hotel, 6 High Street, Newhaven; rated on September 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: