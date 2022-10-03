Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Lewes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lewes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:52 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Flower Moon Cakes and Bakes at BN9 ; rated on July 1

    • Rated 5: Guns N Posies Bakery at Unit 1 Tractor Barn, Swanborough Farm, Swanborough Drove; rated on July 1

    • Rated 5: For The Love Of Truffles at BN25; rated on April 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd at The Ship Hotel, 6 High Street, Newhaven; rated on September 16

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 200 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex; rated on August 17