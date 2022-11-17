Lewes establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
The Swan Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 30a Southover High Street, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.