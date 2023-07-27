Lewes establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
The Ark, a pub, bar or nightclub at Riverside, Newhaven, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.