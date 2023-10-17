BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Lewes establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pelham Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Follow us