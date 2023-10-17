Lewes establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pelham Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.