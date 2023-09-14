Lewes establishment given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Flying Fish, a pub, bar or nightclub at 42 Denton Road, Newhaven, East Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 78 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.