Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Lewes establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Longhorn burgers, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Kings Head, 9 Southover High Street, Lewes was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Lewes's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.