Lewes establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
Longhorn burgers, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Kings Head, 9 Southover High Street, Lewes was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.