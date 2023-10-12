Lewes establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Black Horse Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 55 Western Road, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.