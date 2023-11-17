Lewes establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lewes drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Plumpton Green, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 79 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 56 have ratings of five and two have zero ratings.