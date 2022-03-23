Lewes house prices increased more than South East average in January

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices increased by 3.8% – more than the average for the South East – in Lewes in January, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 16.7% annual growth.

The average Lewes house price in January was £390,960, Land Registry figures show – a 3.8% increase on December.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the South East, where prices increased 0.5%, and Lewes outperformed the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lewes rose by £56,000 – putting the area second among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in East Hampshire, where property prices increased on average by 16.7%, to £456,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Slough gained just 2.5% in value, giving an average price of £307,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Lewes in January – they increased 3.9%, to £206,594 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.6%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 3.4% monthly; up 18.7% annually; £603,038 averageSemi-detached: up 3.9% monthly; up 17.8% annually; £408,681 averageTerraced: up 3.9% monthly; up 15.9% annually; £330,148 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lewes spent an average of £304,000 on their property – £41,000 more than a year ago, and £66,000 more than in January 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £445,000 on average in January – 46.4% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Lewes compare?

Buyers paid 3.3% more than the average price in the South East (£378,000) in January for a property in Lewes. Across the South East, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £274,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £695,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in Lewes. Elmbridge properties cost three times as much as homes in Portsmouth (£235,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in January

Lewes: £390,960The South East:£378,311UK: £273,762

Annual growth to January

Lewes: +16.7%The South East: +11.1%UK: +9.6%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East