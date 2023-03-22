Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
Golden Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 South Street, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 353 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 288 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.