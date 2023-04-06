Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Salts Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Salts Recreation Ground, Richmond Road, Seaford was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 350 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 287 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.