Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Moon of India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Sutton Park Road, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 349 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 286 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.