Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Circa events @ Lewes Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lewes Golf Club, Chapel Hill, Lewes was given the score after assessment on March 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 350 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 286 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.