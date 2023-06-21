Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Krissy of Sussex, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at BN25 was given the score after assessment on May 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 343 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 280 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.