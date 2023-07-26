Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
Wild Monkeys Childcare Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29 Glynn Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 270 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.