NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Wild Monkeys Childcare Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29 Glynn Road, Peacehaven, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Lewes's 335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 270 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.