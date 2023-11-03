Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Storehouse Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Seaford Community Church, 115-117 Vale Road, Seaford was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.