Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 61b-62 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 263 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.