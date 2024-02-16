BREAKING

Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pharmacie Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 11, Cliffe Industrial Estate, Lewes was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lewes's 337 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 261 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.