Lewes restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pharmacie Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 11, Cliffe Industrial Estate, Lewes was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 337 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 261 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.