Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
29 minutes ago
The John Harvey Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bear Yard, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 347 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 283 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.