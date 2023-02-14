Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
29 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The John Harvey Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bear Yard, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Lewes's 347 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 283 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.