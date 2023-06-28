Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Hampden Arms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Heighton Road, South Heighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 343 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 280 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.