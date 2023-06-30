Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Zorba Meze&Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 2, The Old Courthouse, Friars Walk was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 344 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 280 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.