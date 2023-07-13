Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Squisito, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe Level 2, Old Needlemakers, West Street was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 340 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.