Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Jade's Bakes, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at BN7 was given the score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 340 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 275 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.