Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Riverside Cafe Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Riverside, High Street, Lewes was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 334 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 274 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.