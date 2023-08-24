Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Blue India, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 West Street, Lewes, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 335 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 271 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.