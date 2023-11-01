Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 South Street, Seaford, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 337 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 276 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.