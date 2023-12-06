Lewes restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Lewes restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hillcrest Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Lewes's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 274 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.