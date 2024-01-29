Lewes road closures: a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Hollingbury, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.

• A26, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Avis Road, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.

• A26, from 10am to 3pm on January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton to New Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A26, from 10am to 3pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton to New Road, narrow lanes for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Mill Lane to Beddingham, temporary traffic signal for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Carden Avenue, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe Rdt to Falmer junction, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Housedean Farm Campsite, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.