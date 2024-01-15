Lewes road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe Rdt to Falmer junction, lane and lay-by closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.

• A26, from 10pm January 22 to 6am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm January 29 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A26, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions Avis Road, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.