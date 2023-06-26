NationalWorldTV
Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe Rbt to Southerham Rbt, Lane closure for drainage works.

    A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Wick street to Southerham roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure and diversion for closure of The Drove over bridge for survey works.

    A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Stanmer to Lewes -, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, Lane closure for grass cutting works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.