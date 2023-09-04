Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions West Firle to Beddingham, traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle road to Burgh lane, traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham roundabout to Mill Lane junction, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.