Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lewis Road to Firle, Temporay traffic signals for maintenance works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southerham to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for drainage work.
• A27, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Ashcombe, Lane closure for grass cutting.
• A27, from 3pm November 4 to 3am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lewes Road, Lane closure for Lewes Bonfire event.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.