Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closures for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.