Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Heighton, traffic signals for drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Carden Ave to Ashcombe roundabout, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A26, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm December 14 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.