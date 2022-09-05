Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound, B209 Dove Road to New Road, temporary signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Beddingham Roundabout to Southerham Roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, West Firle to Beddingham Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.