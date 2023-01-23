Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 8pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Newhaven, traffic signals for construction works.

• A27, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hollingbury to Falmer, slip road closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 11pm January 28 to 4am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.