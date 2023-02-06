Lewes road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Lewes's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 4am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Glynde to Beddingham, traffic signals for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm February 9 to 2am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Ashcombe to Beddingham, Lane closure for sign works.

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Heighton Street to Middle Farm, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 4am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Lewes, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 4am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Lewes, Lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad